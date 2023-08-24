Missouri woman who aided robber of ATM workers sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a woman who helped in the robbery of workers servicing an ATM in St. Louis County, Missouri to 56 months in prison.

Gregreonia Hampton, 21, drove the robber to the Vantage Credit Union on May 31, 2022, where he robbed two employees of ATM Solutions with a fully automatic Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 firearm. When Hampton pleaded guilty in May to a charge of aiding and abetting a robbery, she admitted having enough foreknowledge of the robbery that she could have walked away.

The robber, 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diggs, was sentenced last month to 121 months in prison. Diggs pleaded guilty in April to one robbery charge and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Both Diggs and Hampton were ordered to repay the money they stole.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

