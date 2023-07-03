Teen driver suffers minor injuries in Highway 136 accident near Unionville

Local News July 3, 2023July 3, 2023 AI Joe
Accident Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A 16-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 136, approximately 2 miles west of Unionville. The incident occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as a juvenile, was operating a 2007 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Highway 136. The vehicle, which received minor damage, was driven from the scene following the accident.

The injured driver, whose name was withheld due to their age, was transported by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The driver had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol suggest that the Honda Civic veered off the right side of the roadway before overcorrecting and striking a fence on the left side. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigations will be conducted.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the accident scene.

Post Views: 443
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person in our newsroom, and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of our three stations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.