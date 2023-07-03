Teen driver suffers minor injuries in Highway 136 accident near Unionville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 136, approximately 2 miles west of Unionville. The incident occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as a juvenile, was operating a 2007 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Highway 136. The vehicle, which received minor damage, was driven from the scene following the accident.

The injured driver, whose name was withheld due to their age, was transported by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The driver had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol suggest that the Honda Civic veered off the right side of the roadway before overcorrecting and striking a fence on the left side. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigations will be conducted.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the accident scene.

