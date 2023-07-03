Driver struck by rolling vehicle in on-ramp incident west of Macon

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 67-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after being struck by his own vehicle on the westbound Highway 36 on-ramp at Long Branch Lake Road, located approximately 1 mile west of Macon. The incident occurred on July 2, 2023, at around 10:15 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Charles R. Patrick, had been operating a 2021 Nissan SUV, which sustained minor damage, however, the vehicle was driven from the scene following the accident.

The injured individual, from Bevier, Missouri, was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Macon by Macon County Ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment. The report states that the pedestrian was exempt from using seat belts.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patrick had come to a stop on the ramp to Long Branch Lake Road. The driver exited the vehicle, and the vehicle rolled backward, striking the driver, who had turned into a pedestrian at that point.

PR Fuller #537 of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon Police Department, and Macon Rural First Responders, responded to the scene to provide assistance and investigate the incident.

