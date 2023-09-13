Spickard woman turns herself in for probation violation in Grundy County

September 13, 2023
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Spickard woman turned herself in on September 12 for a probation violation.

Ashley Nichole Wilson, 36, originally faced a misdemeanor charge for violating an order of protection for an adult. Wilson posted a cash-only bond of $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 26.

According to court documents, Wilson is accused of violating her probation by testing positive for a controlled substance.

