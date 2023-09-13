Obituary & Services: David W. Duty

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

David W. Duty,61, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri died at 7:02 P.M., Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. He will be cremated after the service.

Family visitation will be held Sunday, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Open visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. also at the mortuary.

Memorials to the David Duty memorial fund to help with expenses and they may be left with the mortuary.

Mr. Duty was born December 20, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri the son of James Arthur Duty, Sr., and Vernita Moore. He had been employed at the former Trickel Construction of Trenton.

His survivors include his five daughters Ashley Duty and significant other Jeff, Trenton, Missouri, Brandy Duty, Trenton, Missouri, April Gemignani and husband Ben, St. Ann, Missouri, Natalie Bruner and husband Joseph, Trenton, Missouri, Heidi Thorne and significant other Matt, Sedalia, Missouri; one son Zackeria Brunner, St. Joseph, Missouri; his significant other Nancy Seward of the home; one sister Barbara Cregger, of Florida; one brother Clarence Ware and wife Della, Grant City, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren and his beloved Cat Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Davey Duty, one granddaughter Sophia Gemignani, one sister Ann Runkles, and one brother Jimmy Duty.

