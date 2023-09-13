Trenton Fire Department and Trenton Police Department team up for “Guns & Hoses” charity softball game

Local News September 13, 2023 Digital Correspondent
The Trenton Fire Department and Trenton Police Department are teaming up for a special cause. The two departments will host a fundraiser softball game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. to benefit Green Hills Recreation.

While there is no set entry fee for the event, attendees are encouraged to make a free-will donation. All proceeds from the game will go directly to Green Hills Recreation, a local organization dedicated to providing recreational opportunities for the community.

In addition to the game, a concession stand will be available, offering a variety of food, drinks, and snacks for attendees to enjoy.

For families and children, the Trenton Bulldog Mascots and Sparky the Fire Dog will be present at the game. Both mascots will be available for photo opportunities with kids throughout the event.

For more information or any questions regarding the fundraiser, interested parties can reply to the event’s email or contact the organizer directly at 660-654-9885.

Guns and hoses news graphic 2023 full flyer

 

