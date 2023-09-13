Audio: 13th Annual Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise set for September 15

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The 13th Annual Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise will be held on September 15th. Registration will start at the fair barn in Princeton at 7 o’clock. Riders will leave between 9:15 and 9:30.

Spokesperson Dwayne Place says new roads and the quality of the pavement will make the cruise nicer this year. The cruise is about 44 miles and will travel a different route than in the past.

Other food will also be available on the tractor cruise.

Place notes a $10 donation is requested for food for non-riders.

Tractors will park on Princeton’s Square for public view at the end of the cruise, and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce will serve a meal. Free will donations will be accepted for the supper. There will also be homemade ice cream served by Ron Sobotka of Ravenwood.

Place says Calamity Jane Days Tractor Cruise awards will be presented on September 15th at about 4:30. Music will include Branded Souls at 4:30 and Mixology at 8 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Drivers must be at least 16 years old. Drivers younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Place asks that tractors in the cruise run at a 12-mile-per-hour minimum.

Registration will cost $40 per tractor. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, snacks, meals, water breaks, and ice cream.

Related