76-year-old motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash south of Cameron

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An elderly motorcyclist is in serious condition following an accident on Route A, just one mile south of Cameron, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Corporal V.R.E. McBride reported that the incident occurred at around 10:25 a.m. on September 4, 2023. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2005 Yamaha.

James L. Banks, 76, of Plattsburg, Mo, was driving the motorcycle northbound on Route A when he crossed the center line and drove off the west side of the road. The Yamaha subsequently struck the ground and overturned onto its right side, coming to rest off the west side of the roadway and facing north.

Banks, who was wearing safety equipment, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Cameron EMS to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph for further medical attention.

The Yamaha motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Scotty’s Tow Service.

Related