Teenage motorcyclist pronounced dead after collision in Elmo intersection

An accident occurred at the intersection of Route C and Railroad Street in Elmo at 6:20 p.m. on September 3, 2023. The collision resulted in the death of an 18-year-old motorcycle rider.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a Honda motorcycle and a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 truck. Seger V. Mace, 18, from Coin, IA, was riding the Honda motorcycle northbound on Railroad Street when he failed to yield at the intersection of Route C. Darrin E. Harvey, 54, from Elmo, MO, was driving the Chevrolet truck westbound on Route C at the time.

Harvey attempted to avoid the motorcycle as Mace entered the intersection without yielding. In the process, the Chevrolet truck partially ran off the roadway and began to skid. Mace’s motorcycle also began to skid, overturned, and struck the Chevrolet’s towed unit.

As a result of the collision, Mace was ejected from his motorcycle, which came to rest on its right side in the roadway. Harvey managed to bring the Chevrolet to a controlled stop within the roadway.

Eighteen-year-old Seger Mace was pronounced deceased at Clarinda Regional Medical Center by Dr. Cris Morrow at 7:41 p.m.

The Honda motorcycle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Shell’s Tow Service. Harvey’s Chevrolet sustained no damage and was driven from the scene. Mace was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. Harvey, who was wearing a seat belt, remained uninjured.

Mace did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper T. R. Hecker led the investigation and was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

