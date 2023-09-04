Motorcycle crash near Princeton sends man to hospital after striking a deer

Local News September 4, 2023 KTTN News
A 21-year-old man was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident on Route U, about five miles southwest of Princeton, on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper J. C. Acree reported that Wyler C. Evans, 21, of Princeton, was traveling northbound on his 2018 KTM motorcycle when he struck a deer. Following the collision, the motorcycle overturned, sustaining minor damages.

Evans suffered moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Liberty Hospital by Mercer County Ambulance.

The motorcycle was drivable and was removed from the scene.

