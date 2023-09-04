Obituary: Paul E. Stith

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mr. Paul E. Stith, 65, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:43 P.M., Friday, September 1, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later.

Mr. Stith was born December 5, 1957, at Chillicothe, Missouri the son of Jay E. and Ramah E. Head Stith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He had been employed by Still Construction of Chillicothe, Missouri.

His survivors include his significate other Cathy Shobe of the home; four daughters Tiffany Zarate and husband Carlos of California, Stephanie Stotts and husband Jeff, Osgood, Missouri, Tristan Locke, Trenton, Missouri, Peyton Stith, Trenton, Missouri; two sons Zachary Locke, Trenton, Missouri, Nicholas Stith, Trenton, Missouri; one sister Gale Snider, Chillicothe, Missouri; six brothers Jim Wilson and wife Connie, Chillicothe, Missouri, Clyde Wilson, Loganville, Georgia, Robert J. Stith and wife Patty, Moline, Illinois, Leslie Stith, and wife Tammy, Chillicothe, Missouri, Thomas Stith, Trenton, Missouri, Richard Stith, Richmond, Missouri, and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Bonnie Albrecht, and two brothers John Wilson and David Wilson.

