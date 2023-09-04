Obituary & Services: Alberta Ruth Ellsworth

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Alberta Ruth Ellsworth passed away on September 1st, 2023 at Villages of Jackson Creek, Independence, Missouri. She had been a resident there for 15 months.

Ruth was born at home near Modena, to Edward and Jessie Walls Ellsworth. She attended the Bain grade school and Princeton High School. She was a member of the Spickard Assembly of God Church and spent over 25 years coordinating the Oats bus for north Missouri.

Ruth loved her family and friends as well as gardening, all flowers, and doing crafts.

Her survivors include her nieces, Kathy Winkelman (and husband Kevin) of Martinsburg, Missouri, and Kristie Baker (and husband Eric) of Lee’s Summit as well as great nieces, Emily Baker of Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Baker of Columbia, Missouri and Elijah Baker of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Additionally, she is survived by Joseph Hall of Greely, Colorado, and Donald Hall of Mason City, Iowa.

Her many caregivers also became her friends including Jodie Wagner, Lawona Diamond, Jannette Taylor, and Rachelle Brown. These ladies were her bonus family.

Those preceding her in death include her parents, her sister, Lela Hall of Iowa, her brother, Walter Ellsworth, of Mercer, Missouri, and her sister, Mary Ellsworth Rutledge of Trenton, Missouri. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Keith Rutledge of Trenton, Missouri, and nephews, Clyde and Bill Hall.

Honorary pallbearers include Kevin Winkelman, Eric Baker, Elijah Baker, Hunter Hedgepath, and Jackson Lee.

Graveside services are planned for Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hamilton Cemetery near Modena, Missouri.

Donations are suggested to the Hamilton Cemetery or the Oats Bus in Trenton, Missouri.

