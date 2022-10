WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County.

Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound UTV ran off the left side of the road and overturned, extensively damaging the utility vehicle.

It was unknown whether Wilson was wearing any safety equipment.