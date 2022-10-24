Area students to be awarded American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Numerous students from the area have earned American FFA degrees. The highest honor an individual FFA member can earn will be presented later this week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Among the recipients from this area:

Trenton: Jaycie Griffin and Olivia Roberts

Grundy R5: Ada Fox and Rylee Johnson

Princeton: Charleen Prentice and Brylee Williams

North Mercer: Sean Childs, Kaden Graham, and Nataleigh Klaiber

Gilman City: Robyn Snuffer, Bailey Williamson, and Zoe Williamson

Jamesport: Rikki Cook and Trystn Dunks

Gallatin: Caragan Baker, Carli Beck, Libby Endicott, Hayden Jumps, and Jenna Rains

South Harrison: Larissa Eivins, Alexis Henry, Caleb Hulett, Colton Hulet, Emily Nible

North Harrison: Lola Breshears, Emma Craig, Brett Emig, Nicholas Mickelson, and Carly Rinehart

Milan: Mallon Cole and Ryan Smith

Green City: Gracey Gordon, Tate Snyder, and Tanner Tipton

Linn County of Purdin: Trae Hoermann

Meadville: Rachel Strouse

Hamilton: Christina Gray

Cameron: Tylee Copple, Gracia Edwards, Koleby McClintick, Ashley Mitchell, and Thane Sloan

Braymer: Katie Basham, Dallas Hall, Paityn Hall, Kenzie Hawkins, Jacob Henry, Benjamin Hollon, Lillian Smith, and Kennedy Stone

Chillicothe: Mason Baxter, Tucker Burtch, Kale Campbell, Ava Gibson, Colby Gillespie Seth Hansen, Gabryelle Hapes, Connor Keithley, Warren Meservey, Emily Miller, Chase Neptune, Kade Simmer, Julia Stimpson, and Keagan Valbracht