Area students to be awarded American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

Numerous students from the area have earned American FFA degrees. The highest honor an individual FFA member can earn will be presented later this week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Among the recipients from this area:
- Trenton: Jaycie Griffin and Olivia Roberts
- Grundy R5: Ada Fox and Rylee Johnson
- Princeton: Charleen Prentice and Brylee Williams
- North Mercer: Sean Childs, Kaden Graham, and Nataleigh Klaiber
- Gilman City: Robyn Snuffer, Bailey Williamson, and Zoe Williamson
- Jamesport: Rikki Cook and Trystn Dunks
- Gallatin: Caragan Baker, Carli Beck, Libby Endicott, Hayden Jumps, and Jenna Rains
- South Harrison: Larissa Eivins, Alexis Henry, Caleb Hulett, Colton Hulet, Emily Nible
- North Harrison: Lola Breshears, Emma Craig, Brett Emig, Nicholas Mickelson, and Carly Rinehart
- Milan: Mallon Cole and Ryan Smith
- Green City: Gracey Gordon, Tate Snyder, and Tanner Tipton
- Linn County of Purdin: Trae Hoermann
- Meadville: Rachel Strouse
- Hamilton: Christina Gray
- Cameron: Tylee Copple, Gracia Edwards, Koleby McClintick, Ashley Mitchell, and Thane Sloan
- Braymer: Katie Basham, Dallas Hall, Paityn Hall, Kenzie Hawkins, Jacob Henry, Benjamin Hollon, Lillian Smith, and Kennedy Stone
- Chillicothe: Mason Baxter, Tucker Burtch, Kale Campbell, Ava Gibson, Colby Gillespie Seth Hansen, Gabryelle Hapes, Connor Keithley, Warren Meservey, Emily Miller, Chase Neptune, Kade Simmer, Julia Stimpson, and Keagan Valbracht