University of Missouri Extension to host forage meeting for livestock producers in Braymer

A forage meeting will be held by the University of Missouri Extension on Tuesday, August 8, at the United Methodist Church, 300 West 3rd in Braymer.

Sandwiches will be provided by the extension staff.

Spring forage production has been less than half, and this meeting is designed to help producers manage their livestock when forage supplies are limited. Topics include feeding options and costs, pasture recovery and reseeding, herd management, cover crops for forage, harvesting, improving and storing forage, forage economics, and making good corn silage.

Regional Extension field specialists will be presenting various topics. The August 8th meeting is free.

To register, contact MU Extension in Caldwell County at 816-586-1010 or [email protected], or MU Extension in Buchanan County at 816-279-1691.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, at 816-279-1691 or Jim Humphrey, Field Specialist in Livestock, at 816-324-3147.

