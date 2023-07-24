Grundy County sees nearly $8,000 increase in year-to-date sales tax receipts

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After seven months of the calendar year, Grundy County sales tax collections are running two and a half percent greater than last year at this time.

The seven-month total tops $317,700 in each of the three categories. Those are county operations, the general fund, which helps to support the ambulance service, and the law enforcement fund.

The $317,000 in year-to-date receipts is nearly $8,000 ahead of last year. For July, the county sales tax receipts in each category topped $47,200. That was $2,000 more than the collections in July of last year.

Related