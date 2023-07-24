North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trustees of North Central Missouri College will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) in a regular session to greet new employees and receive reports from Head Start, the Vice President of Academics, and the college president.

The agenda includes setting the date and time for the tax levy public hearing for next month’s meeting; consideration of bids and purchases, as well as the Head Start wage comparability study and cost allocation plan. Personnel matters include those from Head Start, a college resignation, employee transfers, a revised job description, and the 2023-24 organizational chart.

The public hearing tomorrow begins at 5:30 in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton. An executive session is also scheduled for tomorrow evening.

