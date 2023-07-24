Rear-end crash in Highway 6 construction zone claims the life of a Trenton woman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rear-end crash occurred in the Highway 6 construction zone, west of Trenton, Sunday afternoon at 12:46 pm, resulting in the loss of one driver’s life and injuring another.

The highway patrol stated that 77-year-old Twyila Whitney of Trenton died at Wright Memorial Hospital approximately 45 minutes after the accident. The other driver involved, 66-year-old James Havens, also from Trenton, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. Both Whitney and Havens were transported to the hospital by the Grundy County Ambulance Service.

The highway patrol, along with its major crash investigation unit, conducted a thorough investigation of the incident. According to the report, both vehicles were heading westbound, with Havens’ truck (F250) stopped at the traffic light within the construction zone. The car driven by Whitney (Monte Carlo) collided with the rear of Havens’ truck. The impact was severe, resulting in the complete destruction of the car, while the truck sustained moderate damage.

Twyila Whitney’s death marks the third traffic fatality in Grundy County in 2023, all of which have been investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Ambulance, and the Trenton Fire Department.

