Unionville man charged with assault and domestic assault

A Unionville resident faces assault charges in Putnam County after he allegedly physically injured another man in Unionville on Christmas Day.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler James Hurt has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and second-degree domestic assault. An initial arraignment is scheduled for January 4th.

A probable cause statement accuses Hurt of pushing the 35-year-old man’s face and causing him to hit his head against a concrete wall, grabbing the man, and placing the man in a chokehold. Hurt allegedly choked the man on a metal bed and flipped him over and onto the floor. The man reportedly sustained lacerations to his left hand; bruising to his head, face, and right rib cage; an abrasion to his left knee; a laceration to his lip; a bruised and punctured tongue; and a bloody nose. The probable cause statement says the man appeared unconscious when law enforcement arrived, and he was unresponsive for several minutes.

Hurt and the man had resided together since June.

