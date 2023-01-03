Woman from Polo arrested in Trenton on drug-related charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Polo woman on January 1st on drug-related charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Katie Lynn Corum has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Her bond was set at $15,000 cash only. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 10th.

Court documents accuse Corum of possessing methamphetamine on January 1st as well as a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

