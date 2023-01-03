Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st.

Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.

The car reportedly struck a sport utility vehicle owned by Jason Thogmartin of Trenton and left the scene. The SUV was parked on the street.

A witness reported the accident to Thogmartin, and Thogmartin told law enforcement Ableidinger never spoke to him about the accident.

Police Sergeant Jeb Walker reports Ableidinger was located and admitted to backing into the SUV and driving off due to being scared. She received a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

There was minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

