Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident

Local News January 3, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st.

Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.

The car reportedly struck a sport utility vehicle owned by Jason Thogmartin of Trenton and left the scene. The SUV was parked on the street.

A witness reported the accident to Thogmartin, and Thogmartin told law enforcement Ableidinger never spoke to him about the accident.

Police Sergeant Jeb Walker reports Ableidinger was located and admitted to backing into the SUV and driving off due to being scared. She received a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

There was minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Post Views: 351
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.