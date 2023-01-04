Missouri Department of Conservation reports 8,599 deer taken during alternative methods portion of deer season

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186, and Macon with 162.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 10,038.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at this link.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit this link.

The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.

