Trenton R-9 School District’s technology survey now available

Local News January 4, 2023January 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Trenton R-9 School District
Trenton area industries, businesses, and organizations are invited to respond to a survey related to the Trenton R-9 School District’s technology needs.

Director of Academics Doctor Jill Watkins says the district developed a Technology Committee to develop a plan to improve the district’s technology. The plan includes creating needs assessment surveys to address technology needs with a schedule and timeline. The plan also includes developing and annually reviewing a long-range technology replacement and improvement plan and facilitating an annual review process of the technology needs across the district.

The first step of the plan is to receive feedback through a survey. The survey regards technology industries, businesses, and organizations feel is needed for Trenton R-9 students and graduates to ensure they are prepared for the workforce and careers in the community.

A survey is available at this link. Survey information is also to be posted on social media accounts. The survey will close January 20th.

Questions should be directed to Watkins at 660-359-3994 or [email protected].

