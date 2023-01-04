Trenton and Gallatin report on “Beds for Bulldogs” challenge

Local News January 4, 2023 John Anthony
The 4th annual Bulldog Challenge was held on Tuesday, January 3 at Trenton

High School – designated as Beds for Bulldogs — a joint initiative between Bright Futures Gallatin and Bright Futures Trenton.

Trenton collected $270 while Gallatin collected $267. Each affiliate also accepted new pillows and twin sheet sets. Boy Scout Troop 97 and Cub Scout Pack 23 from Trenton held a 50/50 Duck Toss to benefit Beds for Bulldogs. Rachel McCarter was the winner and she donated her winnings back to Bright Futures Trenton.

Bright Futures Trenton coordinator Terri Critten reported 15 beds were provided to students throughout 2022.

