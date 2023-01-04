Maysville man injured in crash on Highway 33

Local News January 4, 2023January 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Accident Graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove ran off the road one mile south of Maysville the morning of January 4th.

An ambulance took 24 year old Matthew Housekneckt to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car traveled south on Highway 33 before it went off the west side of the road. It then struck an embankment, traveled a short distance, and came to rest on its wheels. The vehicle had minor damage.

The Patrol notes the driver did not wear a safety device.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

