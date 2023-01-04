Maysville man injured in crash on Highway 33

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove ran off the road one mile south of Maysville the morning of January 4th.

An ambulance took 24 year old Matthew Housekneckt to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car traveled south on Highway 33 before it went off the west side of the road. It then struck an embankment, traveled a short distance, and came to rest on its wheels. The vehicle had minor damage.

The Patrol notes the driver did not wear a safety device.

