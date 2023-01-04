Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

Local News January 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Boil Advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued two precautionary boil advisories until further notice due to water main breaks.

One advisory affects customers on Highway 5 south of Route E to Rolling Road. It includes customers north of the water tower on Evers Drive, Rolling Road, Ribbon Road, Rice Street, River Road, and Eclipse Road.

The other precautionary boil advisory affecting Sullivan County Water Supply District Number 1 customers includes Othello Road, Gator Drive, and Orion Road between Galaxy Drive and Gully Drive.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

