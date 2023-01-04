Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues two boil advisories

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued two precautionary boil advisories until further notice due to water main breaks.

One advisory affects customers on Highway 5 south of Route E to Rolling Road. It includes customers north of the water tower on Evers Drive, Rolling Road, Ribbon Road, Rice Street, River Road, and Eclipse Road.

The other precautionary boil advisory affecting Sullivan County Water Supply District Number 1 customers includes Othello Road, Gator Drive, and Orion Road between Galaxy Drive and Gully Drive.

