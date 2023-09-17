Two-vehicle collision on Interstate 29 near Rock Port results in moderate injuries

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 29, half a mile south of Rock Port, on September 15, 2023, at approximately 6:24 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper J.D. Schmedding reported that a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kenneth M. Sangren, 82, of Eagan, Minnesota, was entering the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 29 when it traveled into the path of a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia. The Freightliner, operated by Jeffrey L. Bowen, 49, of Omaha, Nebraska, was already traveling southbound on the interstate.

The front of the Freightliner struck the driver’s side of the Jeep, causing moderate damage to the Freightliner and totaling the Jeep. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Double M Towing.

Sangren sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for medical treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Rock Port Police Department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, and Rock Port Fire.

