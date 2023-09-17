73-year-old driver suffers medical emergency on Highway 116

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A 73-year-old man was transported to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 116, one mile east of Plattsburg, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on September 15, 2023, at approximately 8:09 p.m. Trooper T.N. Garton of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Donald W. Summer of Lathrop, MO, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 eastbound on Highway 116 when he suffered a medical emergency.

According to the accident report, Summer failed to negotiate a curve due to a medical emergency. His Chevrolet 2500 traveled off the north side of the roadway, crossed a private road, and struck a road sign. The towed unit of the Chevrolet 2500 became detached and landed in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed Highway 116, striking a building before coming to a final rest.

Summer was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was transported to Liberty Hospital by Tri-County Ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries.

The Chevrolet 2500 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Randy’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the incident.

