Crash on Highway 59 near Saint Joseph sends three to hospital

A serious accident occurred on Highway 59, seven miles south of Saint Joseph, at approximately 8:40 PM on September 16, 2023. The incident involved a 2002 Dodge 1500 and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, both of which sustained total damage and were towed by Blue Knight Towing.

According to Trooper R.A. Allee of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge 1500, driven by Clinton D. Pine, 46, of Platte City, MO, was broken down in the middle of the roadway facing west. The Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Judith K. Williams, 57, of Atchison, KS, impacted the passenger side of the Dodge. Following the impact, the Dodge began sliding clockwise and came to rest on its wheels facing west. The Chevrolet traveled off the east side of the roadway and also came to rest on its wheels facing west.

Both Pine and a 13-year-old male occupant of the Dodge were outside the vehicle at the time of the impact. The collision forced the Dodge into the path of Pine and the young occupant.

Clinton D. Pine sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. The 13-year-old male occupant of the Dodge suffered minor injuries and was transported to the same medical facility.

Judith K. Williams sustained moderate injuries but was wearing a seat belt. She was also transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care.

Clinton D. Pine did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the accident by Sergeant R.P. Dudeck and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

