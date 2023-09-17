Tire blowout causes Ford truck to crash on Ray County Route A

Local News September 17, 2023
Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Route A, approximately 1000 feet north of Highway 10, on September 15, 2023, at approximately 4:52 PM. The accident resulted in minor injuries for the driver, who was transported to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Trooper I.L. Kimball responded to the scene. The accident involved a 1989 Ford Truck driven by Petrus J Engelbrecht, a 30-year-old male from Lathrop. Engelbrecht was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred when Engelbrecht lost control of his Ford Truck after a tire blew out. The truck crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway, subsequently striking a fence and a tree before coming to rest. The Ford Truck sustained extensive damage and was towed by R and L Showmaker Tow of Rayville.

Engelbrecht suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

