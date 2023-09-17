Two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Union Star results in minor injuries

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 169 in Union Star at approximately 6:15 PM on September 15, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident involved a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, resulting in minor injuries for two individuals.

The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169. The Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 19-year-old Kaiden L. Brant of King City, MO, slowed down to make a right turn. The Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 53-year-old Daniel L. Chenoweth of Bedford, IA, struck the rear of the Equinox. Following the impact, the Equinox skidded off the north side of the roadway and struck a stop sign before coming to rest facing northwest of the intersection.

Both the driver of the Equinox, Kaiden L. Brant, and an occupant, 18-year-old Cooper L. Pendleton, also of King City, MO, sustained minor injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both were transported by private vehicle to Mosaic LifeCare in St. Joseph for medical attention. Chenoweth was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not reported injured.

The Chevrolet Equinox sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by a private party. The Chevrolet Silverado incurred minor damage but was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Trooper S.J. Force investigated the incident.

