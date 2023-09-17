Newtown-Harris Board of Education to discuss a range of topics in Monday meeting

Local News September 16, 2023
Newtown-Harris School Website
The Newtown-Harris Board of Education has released the agenda for its upcoming meeting on Monday night. The session will cover various topics, including updates on bus matters, a grant for an electric bus, website improvements, and a freezer project. The board will also discuss a $17,000 payment to Central Restaurant for a new freezer.

Several items are listed under new business for the meeting. These include supporting local businesses, addressing financial concerns, approving a list of substitute teachers and activity drivers, and reviewing a testing calendar. The board will also discuss spring test scores, Student Success Ready Network updates, tuition matters, a North Central Career Center Consortium agreement, school improvement plans, and legislative updates.

Closed sessions are planned to discuss personnel and student matters. These sessions will be confidential and not open to the public.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. and will be held in the High School Family Consumer Sciences Room.

