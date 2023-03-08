Two from Milan injured in crash on Highway 6

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Milan residents sustained minor injuries when a car struck a guardrail one mile east of Milan Wednesday morning, March 8th.

The driver, 47-year-old Angela Laro, and the passenger, 65-year-old Carl McKinsey, were taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before running off the road reportedly to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The car struck the guardrail receiving minor damage. The driver and passenger both wore seat belts.

