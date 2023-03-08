Two from Milan injured in crash on Highway 6

Local News March 8, 2023March 8, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Milan residents sustained minor injuries when a car struck a guardrail one mile east of Milan Wednesday morning, March 8th.

The driver, 47-year-old Angela Laro, and the passenger, 65-year-old Carl McKinsey, were taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before running off the road reportedly to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

The car struck the guardrail receiving minor damage. The driver and passenger both wore seat belts.

Post Views: 252
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.