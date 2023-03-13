Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people from central Iowa, including a teenager, were injured in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Linn County, one mile south of Laclede.

The driver, 76-year-old Phyllis Willis of Altoona, Iowa received moderate injuries. Her passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Des Moines, received minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Robert Miller of Keytesville, wasn’t injured.

The car driven by Willis, on Highway 5, attempted to turn onto eastbound Highway 36 and pulled into the path of a westbound pickup.

The Iowa car was demolished and the pickup received extensive damage. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance, and Brookfield Fire Department.

The name of the 15-year-old was not released by the patrol due to his age as a juvenile.

