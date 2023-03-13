Audio: Missouri House leaders respond to judge ruling that SAPA is unconstitutional

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A federal judge in Missouri has ruled that the Show Me State’s SAPA law is unconstitutional. The Second Amendment Preservation Act passed in 2021 in which police departments can be sued for violating anyone’s gun rights.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes says that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield isn’t surprised at the ruling.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey cited the Tenth Amendment in his decision to appeal, saying that this is about federalism and individual liberty.

