Two area residents arrested by highway patrol

Two area residents arrested by the Highway Patrol Thursday have been formally charged.

Online court information shows 30-year-old Dalton Hicks of Marceline has been charged in Linn County with felony driving while revoked or suspended. Hicks was also accused of not wearing a seatbelt and transported to the Macon County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety, or 10% cash.

Online information says 50-year-old Lisa Snyder of Cameron was charged in Caldwell County with three misdemeanors: failure to register a motor vehicle, exceeding the posted speed limit, and driving while revoked or suspended—first offense. Snyder’s bond was set at $500 cash only.

The Patrol reports she was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

