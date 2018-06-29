Counterfeit cash circulating in Trenton

June 29, 2018

Trenton Police Officer Luke Dapra encourages local businesses and residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency.

Dupra reports a counterfeit $100 bill was used at an area convenience store recently and there was an attempt to use a counterfeit $20 bill at another convenience store.

Dapra notes the counterfeit $100 bill has oriental characters on both sides, track marks in the upper right corner on the front, and a slick texture. He says the police department does not know who passed the $100 bill, but the police do have a suspect for the $20 bill. Someone caught purposely passing a counterfeit bill could face a class A misdemeanor charge of counterfeiting.

Dapra encourages persons who think they have received a counterfeit bill to use a checking pen on it and/or contact the police department at 359-5557.

 

How to Spot fake cash
