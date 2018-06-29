Audio: Police Chief Tommy Wright to leave post early

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright’s last day as police chief is Friday which he says is a bit earlier than he originally planned.

Wright previously told KTTN that he accepted a private sector job, but he says he prefers not to announce what it is at this time. He notes some of his accomplishments as the Trenton Police Chief.

Wright also shares some things he wishes he could have done as police chief and offers advice to Wright gives this piece of advice to the incoming police chief.

Assistant Police Chief Lieutenant Rex Ross will take command after Friday until a new police chief is hired.

