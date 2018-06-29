Grundy R-5 Board of Education adopts deficit budget for next school year

Grundy R-5’s Board of Education Thursday evening adopted a deficit budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The one year period projects a deficit of approximately $70,000 based on anticipated revenues of $2,351,521 with anticipated expenses of $2,422.299.

Maintenance items were discussed during the board meeting including construction of a ramp to the agriculture shop; completion of installation of the new roof on the gymnasium, and bathroom work at the high school building.

A bid was accepted to remove two small houses located on school district property. Perkins Dozing of Lock Springs will perform the work for $10,250. It was the only bid received. Just one bid was received to paint the elementary gym and stage; plus some of the hallways and bathrooms at the high school. The report noted the school board tabled action until next months’ meeting regarding the bid for painting.

An announcement was made regarding next months’ regular Grundy R-5 board meeting which will be held at the elementary school in Humphreys. That meeting will start at 5:30 in the evening on July 16.

