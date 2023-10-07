Trenton woman arrested on multiple charges in Clinton County

A 55-year-old Trenton woman, identified as Kristie L. Lewis, was arrested on multiple charges and is currently being held without bond at the Clinton County Jail.

According to the records from the night of October 6th, Lewis is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine. She also faces charges for a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI) and a lane violation. An outstanding Caldwell County warrant, stemming from a failure to appear on charges of marijuana possession, is another count against her.

Officials have not released further details about the incident or any scheduled court appearances for Lewis.

(Photo via Clinton County Jail)