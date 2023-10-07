Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 15 arrests in north Missouri between October 3 and October 7, 2023

Between October 3 and October 7, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a total of 15 arrests in north Missouri on a myriad of charges ranging from DWIs and speeding violations to felony drug possession and resisting arrest.

On October 5th, at approximately 3:57 a.m. in Atchison County, Austin B. Stoner, a 22-year-old male from Rockport, MO, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of DWI – Alcohol. He was held at Atchison County Jail with a 12-hour hold.

The following day, on October 6th, Xavier Mendez Delgado, 26, of Kansas City, KS, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. in Harrison County. Delgado was held on several charges, including a Pike County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear and exceeding speed limits, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and failing to display valid plates. He was held at Harrison County LEC and is bondable.

That same day, Jimmie E. Steele, 35, from Stanberry, MO, was arrested in Clinton County at 5:52 p.m. on two misdemeanor warrants related to financial responsibility and an expired driver’s license, both issued by the Cameron Police Department. Steele is held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

Shortly afterward, at 11:16 p.m., Kristie L. Lewis, 55, of Trenton, MO, was arrested in Clinton County on several charges. These included felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DWI, a lane violation, and a Caldwell County warrant for failing to appear for possession of marijuana. Lewis is currently held at the Clinton County Jail without bond.

On October 7th, Daniel J. Pompa, 51, from St Joseph, MO, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. in Buchanan County on a misdemeanor DWI – Alcohol charge. He’s held at Buchanan County LEC with a 24-hour hold.

Just a few minutes later, at 1:57 a.m. in Nodaway County, Gunner P. Lawrence, an 18-year-old from Rosendale, MO, faced charges of DWI and failing to stop at a stop sign. Lawrence is held at Nodaway County with a 12-hour hold.

Later that day, Cara L. Anderson, a 27-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested in Andrew County at 12:47 p.m. Anderson’s charges include driving while intoxicated, operating without a valid license, speeding, and failing to properly display plates. She is held at Andrew County Sheriff’s Department with a 12-hour hold.

Jacob A. Monnig, 23, from Brookfield, MO, was arrested twice within the reported period. First, on October 4th at 6:40 p.m. in Chariton County, Monnig faced charges including driving while suspended (second offense) and failing to display valid plates. He was released on summons. His second arrest occurred on October 6th at 11:15 a.m. in Linn County for driving while suspended, among other charges. Monnig was held at Macon County Jail with a 24-hour hold.

Also on October 4th, William R. Dawsey, 26, of Kahoka, MO, was arrested in Clark County at 8:24 p.m.. His charges, including two felonies – resisting arrest by fleeing and being a fugitive from another state – and various other traffic violations, led to his bondable status at Clark County.

On October 5th at 10:25 p.m. in Lewis County, Derrick D. Harris, 42, from St Louis, MO, was arrested on multiple charges, including two felonies for tampering with a motor vehicle and forgery. He’s held at Lewis County Jail with a 24-hour hold.

October 7th saw several arrests, starting with James M. Calvert, 23, from Keytesville, MO, at 12:06 a.m. in Chariton County for DWI. He was later released from Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

Following this, Hillary M. Hamilton, a 33-year-old female from La Plata, MO, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. in Adair County for DWI, among other charges. She was subsequently released from Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

At the same timestamp of 1:40 p.m. on October 7th in Lewis County, two individuals were arrested. Samuel G. Davey, 19, from Urbandale, IA, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; and Kirk R. Brotherton, 19, from North Liberty, IA, for similar charges plus speeding. Both were later released from Lewis County.

Lastly, Keith A. Hawkins, 21, of Brunswick, MO, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on October 7th in Chariton County on several charges including driving while intoxicated. He was subsequently released from the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office.