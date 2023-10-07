Historic Thompson House the featured topic at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

The Thompson House was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, Oct. 5, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting. Dan Wilford delivered the prayer, and Brian Upton served as the sergeant at arms.

Program chairman Gary Dolan updated members on the planned work at the Thompson House, situated on the west side of Crowder State Park. Recognized as the first house built in Grundy County, the Friends of the Thompson House, a local organization, has dedicated many years to its restoration. This house belonged to the family of Dr. William Preston Thompson and is currently open to the public.

Gary Dolan, his wife Ellen, and James and Martha Goedert shared details about relocating a cabin from Mercer County to the grounds of the Thompson House. The intention is to restore this cabin, representing the original slave cabin that once existed on the property. Ellen Dolan emphasized that the Thompson family’s slaves were responsible for building the home. Their contributions will soon be acknowledged with a commemorative plaque at the site. Last year, the property and home drew around 2,000 visitors. On Saturday, Oct. 21, as a part of the Missouri Day Festival activities, the home will be open for tours. Crowder State Park staff will provide a vehicle for visitors’ convenience.

In the business segment of the meeting, a sign-up sheet was circulated for members keen on attending the District 6040 Foundation Dinner in Kansas City on Nov. 4, a.m. The assembly also sought volunteers for the Missouri Day Festival Parade, where the Rotary Club is honored as the grand marshal. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” The Rotary Club has organized the parade since 1999.

Gary Dolan will lead the program at the Rotary Club’s meeting on Oct. 12, focusing on woodworking.