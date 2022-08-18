Trenton R-9 School District receives a check from the Bulldog debit card program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A check was presented to Trenton R-9 Superintendent Daniel Gott on August 17th for quarterly proceeds from the Bulldog debit card program from Citizens Bank and Trust. Becky Vandevender presented the check for $3,474.95.

The school district receives five cents every time a Bulldog debit card is used.

John Antonetti spoke on the power of student engagement during the Trenton R-9 district-wide convocation on August 17th.

The Trenton McDonald’s and Rob Maloney from Farmers State Bank provided breakfast for the faculty and staff, and Trenton High School Student Council members served breakfast and snacks.

THS Student Council President Tucker Otto welcomed faculty and staff.

Parents of students riding buses are asked to contact Apple Bus at 660-339-7227 to get their child’s bus number.

Parents are reminded that the state will no longer pay for meals in public schools. Free and reduced-price lunch forms are on the Trenton R-9 website and at school offices. The forms should be returned to a student’s respective school office.

Online registration must also be completed for all Trenton R-9 students. A link to register is on the school district’s website.