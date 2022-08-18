Community participation sought for North Central Missouri College Student Organization Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Area businesses, churches, and organizations are invited to participate in the annual North Central Missouri College Student Organization Fair on Wednesday, August 24. The Student Organization Fair is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and run until approximately 1:30 p.m. The NCMC housing staff is organizing the event.

NCMC wants to allow the Trenton community and area businesses to welcome students and make students aware of what Trenton has to offer. Local businesses, churches, and other organizations are encouraged to participate. Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors in the center of campus (Main Street). In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors in the Ketcham Community Center. Great Western Dining Service will serve “walking tacos” for only $5, drink included.

There is no charge for the Student Organization Fair participants. Interested parties may contact Lesli Collins to reserve a table. The housing staff is also soliciting donations for raffle prizes.

Lesli can be contacted by email at [email protected] or 660-359-3948 ext. 1245.