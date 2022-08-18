North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet August 23

Local News August 18, 2022August 18, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors next week will discuss the expansion of the Brookfield office.

The board will meet at the mental health center of Trenton on August 23rd at 4:30 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include the presentation and approval of a new board member, review and discussion of check registers and financials, the annual corporate compliance report, and annual board meeting plans.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors meeting on August 23rd may also include a closed session to consider legal actions, real estate, and employees.

Post Views: 3
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.