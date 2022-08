Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man on a capias warrant on August 17th for failure to appear in court.

Forty-six-year-old Bevan James Bohm’s original charges were the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and stealing $750 or more.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Bohm is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th.