Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the southwest part of Grundy County due to a water main break.

The boundaries of the advisory are Route WW on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west.

A representative of Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 says water was off in that area, as of August 18th at 11:30 am, but water was to be restored within a couple of hours. The precautionary boil advisory will go until further notice.