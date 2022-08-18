Livingston County Sheriff moves all detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no explanation

Local News August 18, 2022 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff Website
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no reason given for the move.

As of Wednesday afternoon August 17, most of the Livingston County detainees that were male were moved to the Caldwell County Jail, with three at the Harrison County Jail. Livingston County is using the jails in Harrison and Randolph counties to house its female detainees.

Cox reports judges, the prosecutor, commissioners, and defense attorneys have been notified and he hopes to have additional information available for release by Wednesday, August 24.

Anyone with questions about where a detainee is housed in Missouri can go to Vinelink and sign up for alerts.

