Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents

The Trenton Police Department reports that 153 nuisance incidents have been filed for 2022 as of July 25, which is an increase of 12 from what was reported through June 27th. The incidents are also up 79 from what was reported from January through July 26, 2021.

The greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds with 88. There were 52 involving trash and debris, 12 unregistered vehicles, and one involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Seventy-two incidents were active, 52 had been cleared, and 29 had been prosecuted. There were 41 nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.