Trenton Building Inspector reports 25 inspections through July 18

Local News July 26, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Building Inspector - Photo Licensed Through Envato Elements
There were 25 building inspections in Trenton from June 13th through July 18, 2022.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 10 of those inspections were for rentals. There were seven new construction inspections, three pre-permit inspections, three right-of-way inspections, and two dangerous building issues.

Out of seven permit applications, five were building permits. There were two right-of-way permit applications.

The building inspector’s report shows 20 zoning issues or notices. There were three cases in court.

